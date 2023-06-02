Representatives of Haryana govt employees demanding OPS restoration begin cycle march

Representatives of the Haryana government employees seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) began a three-week cycle march in support of their demand.

The 'OPS Sankalp Cycle Yatra' began from Nangal Choudhary in Mahendragarh district and will culminate with the handing over a memorandum to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya in Chandigarh on June 23.

The employees' body will continue their struggle till their demand is met, Pension Bahali Sangharsh Samiti chief Vijender Dhariwal said. OPS Sankalp Cycle Yatra will pass through Rewari, Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Jind, Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Ambala before reaching Panchkula on June 22 and Chandigarh, the day after.

The cycle march will also make people aware about the demands of the employees, Dhariwal said.

In February, police had used water cannons and teargas shells to disperse a large gathering of state government employees holding a demonstration OPS restoration in Panchkula.

A day after the protest, the state government set up a committee for discussion on the demand for OPS for employees recruited on or after January 1, 2006.

The OPS, under which the entire pension amount was given by the government, was discontinued in the country from April 1, 2004. However, the pension amount is contributory under the National Pension System, which is in effect from that year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)