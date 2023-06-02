Left Menu

Soccer-Argentinian court gives suspended sentence to Boca Juniors' Villa

Villa was denounced in April 2020 by Cortes through photos of injuries published on social media, and later repeated her allegations before the local court. "I resolve to sentence Villa Cano to two years and one month of conditional imprisonment ...

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:28 IST
Colombian striker Sebastian Villa Cano, who plays for Argentina's top club Boca Juniors, was given a suspended prison sentence of more than two years on Friday after being found guilty of violence against his former partner Daniela Cortes. Villa was denounced in April 2020 by Cortes through photos of injuries published on social media, and later repeated her allegations before the local court.

"I resolve to sentence Villa Cano to two years and one month of conditional imprisonment ... for coercive threats with minor injuries in the context of gender violence," said the court ruling. The sentence announced by Judge Claudia Davalos in the correctional court number 2 of Lomas de Zamora is less than three years which under Argentinian justice means it is suspended rather than being served in prison.

