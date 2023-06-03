Left Menu

Two wounded in 'security incident' along Israel-Egypt border -Israeli media

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-06-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 13:21 IST
Two wounded in 'security incident' along Israel-Egypt border -Israeli media
  • Country:
  • Israel

At least two people were wounded in a "security incident" around Israel's southern border with Egypt, several Israeli news outlets reported on Saturday.

The Israeli military said it was still confirming the details. Israel's Army Radio said two Israelis were shot while forces were operating to thwart smuggling activity in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023