Two wounded in 'security incident' along Israel-Egypt border -Israeli media
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-06-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 13:21 IST
- Country:
- Israel
At least two people were wounded in a "security incident" around Israel's southern border with Egypt, several Israeli news outlets reported on Saturday.
The Israeli military said it was still confirming the details. Israel's Army Radio said two Israelis were shot while forces were operating to thwart smuggling activity in the area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
- Israelis
- Israeli
- Israel
- Army Radio
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Egypt’s Al Ahly through to yet another African Champions League final
AfDB approves $345M to advance Egypt’s green and social projects
Ancient Egyptian coffin lids undergo unusual CT examination in Jerusalem
Ship grounded in Egypt's Suez Canal, refloat attempts ongoing - Leth Agencies
Ship grounded in Egypt's Suez Canal, refloat attempts ongoing - Leth Agencies