UP: Man, parents awarded jail term for harassing his wife for dowry

Sunita after her marriage came to know that he was not a doctor, and she was also harassed by her in-laws for dowry, Tribhuvan Yadav said.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 03-06-2023 19:30 IST
UP: Man, parents awarded jail term for harassing his wife for dowry
a court here on Saturday sentenced a man to five-year imprisonment for harassing his wife for dowry and marrying her by claiming to be a doctor.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Shambhavi Yadav also sentenced Sunil Kumar Verma's parents -- Shankar Verma and Radhika -- to three years in jail in the case, the petitioner's counsel Tribhuvan Nath Yadav said.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on all the three convicts.

Sunil Kumar Verma of Sagarpali village here had married Sunita on May 28, 2013, Tribhuvan Yadav said.

He said at the time of marriage, Sunita's family was told that Sunil Kumar was a doctor and had completed his MBBS. Sunita after her marriage came to know that he was not a doctor, and she was also harassed by her in-laws for dowry, Tribhuvan Yadav said. Sunita's brother Sunil Verma had lodged a complaint against Sunil Kumar, Shankar Verma and Radhika, he said.

