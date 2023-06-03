Left Menu

K'taka BJP to launch helpline to aid its workers against Cong govt's 'legal atrocities'

He also cited the recent instance of an RSS worker being arrested in Raichur.During the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress administration, politics of hatred was practiced, Surya said, pointing out that cases were filed against BJP and Hindu activists and supporters as rowdy sheets were opened against them in several parts of the state, and they were taken to the police station after filing a case.He said, aimed at suppressing their voice cases were filed against those writing on the basis or behalf of Hindutva, and also those posting social media post.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-06-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 20:06 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Tejasvi_Surya)
BJP national Yuva Morcha chief and member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya on Saturday said that a helpline will be started soon by the party's state legal cell to prevent all ''legal atrocities'' by the Congress government.

Stating that the legal cell has held a meeting of all its lawyers, he said, it is ready to face all the legal atrocities, abuse of power, false cases, false FIRs of the Congress government, and the helpline number will be announced within a week.

''This helpline number is for the use of state workers. It will operate 24 hours. When false cases are filed against our activists, the police system is misused to suppress their freedom of expression, they can call this number and get help. Our team of lawyers present in every nook and corner of the state will rush to help the activists,'' Surya said.

He assured that they will protect the workers by filing a case in the court and police station on their behalf.

The BJP's legal cell will equip a team of senior lawyers and experts to protect the interest of the society by knocking on the court door through PIL and writ jurisdiction, he was quoted as saying by state BJP in a release.

Alleging that during the previous Congress government there were attempts to prevent celebration of festivals with lame reasons or rules, the Bengaluru South MP said, if such a situation arises, a team of lawyers are getting ready in Bengaluru, Dharwad and Gulbarga to fight against it in the courts, by filing PIL and writ cases.

It has come to our notice that after the new Congress government came to power, they are threatening, falsely accusing our workers and filing cases in police stations, he said. He also cited the recent instance of an RSS worker being arrested in Raichur.

During the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress administration, politics of hatred was practiced, Surya said, pointing out that cases were filed against BJP and Hindu activists and supporters as rowdy sheets were opened against them in several parts of the state, and they were taken to the police station after filing a case.

He said, aimed at suppressing their voice cases were filed against those writing on the basis or behalf of Hindutva, and also those posting social media post. At many times during the previous Congress regime -- when Hindu activists were killed, without filing a proper FIR, the charge sheets were weakened, and the cases were not conducted properly in the courts and the cases were not taken to its logical conclusion, he alleged.

