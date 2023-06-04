Left Menu

Maha: Five booked for abetting woman's suicide in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 04-06-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 13:17 IST
Maha: Five booked for abetting woman's suicide in Palghar
A case has been registered against five persons for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 21-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Aditi Nangnure, hanged herself in her apartment in Nalla Sopara area of Vasai (east) on Friday evening, an official said. Incidentally, it was the five alleged accused who had rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead, he said.

The deceased woman's parents came across a suicide note later, in which she alleged that she was being bullied and physically and mentally harassed by the accused who lived in the same residential building, the official said. The woman in the note also claimed that the harassment had been on for a year and she had attempted suicide before, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, a case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and no arrests have been made so far, the official said.

