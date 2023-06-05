Ukrainian forces continue moving forward near Bakhmut - Ukraine top commander

The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Monday that Ukrainian forces continued "moving forward" near Bakhmut. Syrskyi said that Ukrainian forces were successful in destroying a Russian position near the city.

"We continue moving forward," Syrskyi said on the Telegram messaging app.

