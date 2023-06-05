Ukrainian forces continue moving forward near Bakhmut - Ukraine top commander
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-06-2023 11:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 11:08 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Monday that Ukrainian forces continued "moving forward" near Bakhmut. Syrskyi said that Ukrainian forces were successful in destroying a Russian position near the city.
"We continue moving forward," Syrskyi said on the Telegram messaging app.
