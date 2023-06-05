Left Menu

Haryana Police's ATM cell solves 110 untraced fraud cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 13:18 IST
Haryana Police's ATM cell solves 110 untraced fraud cases
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Police's ATM Fraud Investigation Cell has successfully solved 110 ATM fraud cases which were earlier closed by the police as untraced, officials said on Monday.

The Cell, a specialised unit in the State Crime branch dedicated to combating ATM fraud, achieved a significant milestone in its relentless pursuit of financial frauds, they said.

Through tireless efforts and the expertise of its dedicated officers, the Cell has successfully solved 110 cases of ATM fraud during the past 10 months, which were earlier closed by district police as untraced, and has thus delivered a major blow to those involved in these illicit activities, an official statement said.

Over the last few months, the Cell has been actively engaged in identifying, investigating and bringing to justice those responsible for fraudulent activities targeting ATMs, it said.

The Cell's team collaborated closely with various financial institutions, visited ATM booths, analysed CCTV footage and mobile tower dumps to identify perpetrators and build strong cases against them, the statement said.

As a result of these efforts, the Cell has made significant progress, leading to the arrest of 81 individuals directly involved in various forms of ATM fraud, it said.

''These criminals employed tactics such as card cloning, skimming, and phishing to defraud ATM users. The apprehension of these fraudsters will serve as a strong deterrent to others contemplating engaging in similar illicit activities,'' said O P Singh, Additional DGP, Crime, Haryana.

The statement said during the course of investigations, the Cell recovered Rs 17 lakh from the fraudsters, and the money was returned to the rightful owners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023