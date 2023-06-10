Left Menu

People's issues should be handled effectively by administration: Telangana Minister

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-06-2023 03:19 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 23:00 IST
Responding to criticism that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao does not meet common people, Minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday said the CM felt that issues like social security pensions or ration cards should be effectively handled by the administration concerned.

The comments of Municipal Administration Minister Rama Rao, son of the Chief Minister, came during an interactive session with the ward-level officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The minister also said 150 ward offices will be inaugurated on June 16.

Rama Rao said the Chief Minister was informed about the comments that the latter should organise a 'praja darbar' to meet common people.

The CM's response was that if issues like social security pensions, ration cards or civic issues like water supply to homes of individuals are brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, it shows a defect in the system, he said. Such issues should be addressed by the respective administration.

Complex and larger issues that requires the attention of the state cabinet or Chief Minister should come to the top level after the option of being dealt by the administration concerned is exhausted, Rama Rao reasoned.

The job of a Chief Minister or cabinet or legislators is to make laws and ensure their proper enforcement or to decide on people's priorities, he opined.

Rama Rao said a large number of people approaching a leader with problems indicates that the system is not functioning properly. If administration and public representatives function effectively at every level, issues will not reach the top, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

