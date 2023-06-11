Left Menu

UP resident held for forcing man to convert

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2023 00:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 00:38 IST
UP resident held for forcing man to convert
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly pressuring a person to convert in central Delhi's Chandni Mahal area, police said on Saturday.

A complaint was received from one Sandeep Saagar, a resident of Turkman Gate, alleging that one Mohammad Kalim, currently living in Matia Mahal and originally hailing from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, was alluring and pressuring him to convert to Islam, a senior police officer said.

After primary inquiry, a case under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Chandni Mahal police station and investigation taken up, he said. Kalim was arrested and produced before court which sent him to judicial custody, the officer, adding the accused has done B.Tech in computer science.

The Delhi BJP claimed that a youth was converted in the Turkman Gate Ranbasera area and many others are being pressured to change their religion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023