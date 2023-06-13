EXCLUSIVE-VTB to sell one of Russia's biggest grain traders, Demetra-Holding, CEO Kostin says
VTB, Russia's second largest bank, will sell its stake in one of Russia's biggest grain traders, Demetra-Holding, and is in negotiations with both Russian and foreign buyers, CEO Andrei Kostin told Reuters in an interview. Demetra has a network of grain elevators, major deep sea grain terminals and its own logistics.
VTB, Russia's second largest bank, will sell its stake in one of Russia's biggest grain traders, Demetra-Holding, and is in negotiations with both Russian and foreign buyers, CEO Andrei Kostin told Reuters in an interview.
Demetra has a network of grain elevators, major deep sea grain terminals and its own logistics. It owns a non controlling stake in major grain trader United Grain Company (OZK). VTB has a 45% stake in the holding.
"We're coming out of there. It's decided," Kostin told Reuters. "We have been out of control for a long time, and we will leave completely." He said the asset would be sold this year.
When asked if buyers had been found, he said: "Yes, and even, maybe, there will be not only Russian ones, we'll see." He declined to say who the buyers were but clarified that they would be from "friendly" countries - a word Russia uses to describe countries which have not imposed sanctions on Russia.
When asked if billionaire Vadim Moshkovich was a bidder, Kostin said: "No." Asked if it could be the Chinese, Kostin said: "Why China? We have lots of friends, more than 100 countries did not support the anti-Russian sanctions, so we will choose one of them."
Kostin said VTB saw few prospects for itself in the grain business, adding that a sanctioned bank in the shareholding hindered the holding.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China will launch Shenzhou-16 mission to Chinese space station on May 30
US arrests 2 suspected Chinese govt agents in connection with Beijing's plot against Falun Gong
Science News Roundup: China will launch Shenzhou-16 mission to Chinese space station on May 30
Malaysia detains Chinese ship linked to suspected illegal salvage of British WW2 wrecks
Malaysia detains Chinese barge on suspicion of looting WWII British warship wrecks