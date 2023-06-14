Left Menu

South Korea sues North for $35 mln over blown up liaison office

South Korea sued North Korea on Wednesday for $35 million in compensation for a liaison office that North Korea blew up in 2020, in a case highlighting the breakdown of ties between the neighbours as the North presses on with its weapons programmes. North Korea blew up the liaison office, set up in 2018 on its side of the border to foster better ties, after threatening retaliation for North Korean defectors in the South waging a propaganda leaflet campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 13:47 IST
South Korea sues North for $35 mln over blown up liaison office
Representative Image Image Credit: Max Pixel

South Korea sued North Korea on Wednesday for $35 million in compensation for a liaison office that North Korea blew up in 2020, in a case highlighting the breakdown of ties between the neighbours as the North presses on with its weapons programmes.

North Korea blew up the liaison office, set up in 2018 on its side of the border to foster better ties, after threatening retaliation for North Korean defectors in the South waging a propaganda leaflet campaign. A South Korean official said the suit, lodged with the Seoul Central District Court, was the first the government had ever filed against the North.

The South Korean Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said the case had to be filed before June 16 to comply with a three-year statue of limitations under South Korean law. "This action is taken to preserve national claims and interrupt the statute of limitations of the right to claim compensation for damages," the ministry said in a release.

Reclusive North Korea does not accept queries from foreign journalists. A South Korea official, asked about the likelihood of the North engaging with any such legal process, said it was still necessary to file the suit on time. The liaison office was the first diplomatic mission of its kind between the rivals and was a symbol of reconciliation at a time of optimism over several projects aimed at reducing tension.

North Korea blew it up in front of state media cameras after complaining of the defectors' campaign of floating propaganda leaflets into the North tied to balloons. South Korea estimated the cost of the destroyed office and a badly damaged 15-storey building nearby to house South Korean officials, was 44.7 billion won ($35 million).

South Korea said the North's demolition was a "violent" and "illegal" act that undermined trust and infringed on the property rights of the South and its people. North and South Korea remain technically at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a treaty.

Nuclear-armed North Korea has over the past year or more been testing various weapons, including its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile, ramping up tension with the South and its main ally, the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023