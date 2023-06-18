Man held from Punjab for cheating Mumbai dentist in name of tour package

A 35-year-old man was nabbed from Punjab on Saturday for allegedly duping a Mumbai-based dentist of more than Rs 1 lakh under the pretext of offering a holiday package for the Maldives, police said.

The complainant had received a message in January claiming that a tour package was being offered for the island nation. The sender posed as the owner cum manager of a tourism company and gained the trust of the victim, an official said.

The victim transferred Rs 1.05 lakh to the account number sent by the accused but failed to get any package.

He lodged an FIR. During the investigation, the police traced the man, identified as Luv Gupta, to Punjab and nabbed him, the official added.

Police recovered debit and credit cards from different banks, visiting cards, bank documents, a laptop and other materials from the accused.

A case was registered under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

