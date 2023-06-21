ED conducts raids in Mumbai in money laundering case against businessman Sujit Patkar
The raids were being conducted at locations of some officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC and other people, including IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, in connection with the COVID-19 hospital management contracts, he said.
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at 15 locations in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case against businessman Sujit Patkar, an official said.
Patkar and his three partners allegedly bagged Mumbai civic body contracts fraudulently for managing COVID-19 field hospitals during the pandemic, the official said. The raids were being conducted at locations of some officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other people, including IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, in connection with the COVID-19 hospital management contracts, he said. The Azad Maidan police station here registered a forgery case against Lifeline Hospital Management Services firm, Patkar and his three partners in August last year.
Based on the FIR, the ED had registered a case to investigate the money laundering angle, the official said. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal appeared before the ED in January this year in connection with alleged irregularities in award of contracts for the health facilities during the pandemic.
Sujit Patkar is said to be a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.
