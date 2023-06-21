Left Menu

DRDO scientist case: ATS makes Pak agent co-accused; wants psychoanalysis test on Kurulkar

Kurulkar had allegedly travelled to five to six countries on a diplomatic passport and the prosecution wanted to know whom he met during those trips.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:47 IST
DRDO scientist case: ATS makes Pak agent co-accused; wants psychoanalysis test on Kurulkar
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has informed a court here that it has made a woman Pakistani agent who apparently honey-trapped DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar a co-accused in the case. ATS has also sought permission to run a psychoanalysis test on the scientist.

Kurulkar was the director of one of the labs of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Pune when he was arrested by the ATS on May 3 on the charges of leaking confidential information to a woman Pakistani intelligence operative.

Sources said the woman operated under the name of Zara Dasgupta and was in touch with Kurulkar.

ATS added the name "Zara Dasgupta" to the first information report (FIR) after the agent's IP address was traced to Pakistan, the sources said.

ATS has now added to the FIR Section 4 of the Official Secrets Act that pertains to "communications with foreign agents to be evidence of commission of certain offences", they said.

As per the ATS, the DRDO scientist was in touch with the Pakistani agent through WhatsApp and video calls.

The agency has also submitted an application to the court requesting permission to conduct a "voice layer and psychological analysis test" on Kurulkar and sought his temporary custody for that.

Additionally, the ATS has sought Kurulkar's consent to undergo a polygraph test.

Defence counsel Rhishikesh Ganu said they will file an appropriate reply to the ATS applications in court as per his client's instructions.

The court will hear the matter next on June 26.

The prosecution had earlier informed the court that the agency had seized a phone on which the Pakistani agent had messaged Kurulkar using an Indian number. Kurulkar had allegedly travelled to five to six countries on a diplomatic passport and the prosecution wanted to know whom he met during those trips.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023