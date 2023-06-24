Blinken says he spoke with G7 and EU ministers as Russia situation develops
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he spoke with G7 foreign ministers and the EU high representative for foreign affairs after Wagner fighters took control of some military facilities in southern Russia.
"The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop," Blinken wrote on Twitter.
