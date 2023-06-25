All restrictions on Russian highways lifted - TASS

All restrictions previously imposed on highways in Russia have been lifted, the TASS news agency said early on Sunday, citing the Federal Road Agency.

Heavily armed Russian mercenaries who advanced most of the way to Moscow began turning back on Saturday, de-escalating a major challenge to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power, in a move their leader said would avoid bloodshed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)