Assam Rifles' Operation Sadbhavana: Empowering Lives with Prosthetics

The Assam Rifles took a significant step on Sunday to address the needs of specially-abled individuals in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district.

In a philanthropic effort, they distributed artificial limbs at Khonsa, benefitting residents from both Tirap and Longding districts. This initiative was carried out in partnership with district authorities.

Aligned with 'Operation Sadbhavana', the program aims to improve the lives of those with physical disabilities, showcasing the Assam Rifles' commitment to the socio-economic progress of the local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)