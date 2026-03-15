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Assam Rifles' Operation Sadbhavana: Empowering Lives with Prosthetics

The Assam Rifles conducted a humanitarian program in Khonsa, Arunachal Pradesh, to distribute artificial limbs to specially-abled individuals from Tirap and Longding districts. This initiative, part of 'Operation Sadbhavana', seeks to enhance their mobility and quality of life, contributing to the socio-economic upliftment of the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:13 IST
Assam Rifles' Operation Sadbhavana: Empowering Lives with Prosthetics
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  • India

The Assam Rifles took a significant step on Sunday to address the needs of specially-abled individuals in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district.

In a philanthropic effort, they distributed artificial limbs at Khonsa, benefitting residents from both Tirap and Longding districts. This initiative was carried out in partnership with district authorities.

Aligned with 'Operation Sadbhavana', the program aims to improve the lives of those with physical disabilities, showcasing the Assam Rifles' commitment to the socio-economic progress of the local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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