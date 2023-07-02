Left Menu

KCR calls for radical change in existing governance, ex-servicemen from Maharashtra join BRS

Rao called upon the ex-servicemen that the time has come to rededicate themselves and continue their duty as heroic soldiers to bring a qualitative change in the lives of the people in Maharashtra.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-07-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 20:04 IST
BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday called for a radical change in the traditional decades-old existing governance and administrative system and to move forward with the goal of welfare, development and upliftment of all sections.

Speaking after several ex-servicemen from Maharashtra, who joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here, Rao, also known as KCR asserted a qualitative change will be achieved only by 'Parivartan Bharat' (India Transformation).

Leaders of ex-Military Associations and ex-servicemen from Maharashtra joined the BRS party in the presence of KCR, who welcomed them into the party fold by offering them the pink (party) scarves, an official release said.

KCR said that it was a remarkable occasion that the soldiers of the country were coming forward to establish the ''Farmers Regime'' on a call of 'Ab ki baar kisan sarkar'.

The BRS chief explained about the various development and welfare schemes which were being implemented in Telangana. Rao called upon the ex-servicemen that the time has come to rededicate themselves and continue their duty as heroic soldiers to bring a qualitative change in the lives of the people in Maharashtra. Ex-soldier and secretary of 'Fauji Janata Party' from Nashik district Bapurao Pagare joined the BRS, the release said adding along with him several other former army personnel, who have served in various ranks in the India Army joined the BRS party.

After renaming the TRS as BRS in December last year, Rao addressed rallies in neighbouring Maharashtra in recent months as part of plans to expand the party. The BRS has seen leaders from different parties and trade unions from Maharashtra and other states joining the KCR-led party during the last couple of months.

