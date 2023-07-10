Left Menu

AP CM inaugurates unit of consumer electronics maker AIL-Dixon Technologies at Kopparthi Industrial Estate

PTI | Kadapa | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:08 IST
AP CM inaugurates unit of consumer electronics maker AIL-Dixon Technologies at Kopparthi Industrial Estate

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday inaugurated a unit of consumer electronics contract manufacturer AIL-Dixon Technologies at Kopparthi Industrial Estate's Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Kadapa district.

Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister visited Dixon Technologies' manufacturing sections which make surveillance cameras, digital recorders and laptops.

Company officials explained to the CM how various units functioned, a government press release on Monday said.

On Monday, senior government officials also signed agreements with home audio systems manufacturing company Channel Play and LED TV manufacturing company Techno Dam India to set up their units at the industrial estate. Besides these, Reddy inaugurated the Rajiv Marg in Kadapa and laid the foundation for a new administrative building of Kadapa Municipal Corporation, in addition to launching work on Rajiv Park.

