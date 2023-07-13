Maha: Police conduct raid in Nagpur's red-light area, detain 19 women
Police conducted a raid at Ganga-Jamuna, a red light area in Maharashtras Nagpur city on Wednesday and detained around 19 women, an official said. More than 100 police personnel were involved in the operation, he said. The police cordoned off the area before conducting the operation.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-07-2023 00:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 00:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Police conducted a raid at Ganga-Jamuna, a red light area in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Wednesday and detained around 19 women, an official said. More than 100 police personnel were involved in the operation, he said. The police cordoned off the area before conducting the operation. ''A thorough search was carried out in the Ganga-Jamuna area, but no minor girl was found there. The police detained 19 women engaged in prostitution. The detained women were taken to the Lakadganj police station for further action,'' the police official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- Maharashtra's
- Lakadganj
- Ganga-Jamuna
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Threat calls to Gadkari: Nagpur police to file chargesheet as case yet to be transferred to NIA
Maha: Man killed over social media messages to woman in Nagpur
Maha bus accident: Pune teacher returning after dropping off son in Nagpur dies along with wife, daughter
Maha: Nagpur's Itwari railway station to be named after Subhash Chandra Bose
Told to pay unpaid dues of Rs 500, man kills grocery shop owner in Nagpur