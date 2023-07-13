Left Menu

Maha: Police conduct raid in Nagpur's red-light area, detain 19 women

Police conducted a raid at Ganga-Jamuna, a red light area in Maharashtras Nagpur city on Wednesday and detained around 19 women, an official said. More than 100 police personnel were involved in the operation, he said. The police cordoned off the area before conducting the operation.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-07-2023 00:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 00:19 IST
Police conducted a raid at Ganga-Jamuna, a red light area in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Wednesday and detained around 19 women, an official said. More than 100 police personnel were involved in the operation, he said. The police cordoned off the area before conducting the operation. ''A thorough search was carried out in the Ganga-Jamuna area, but no minor girl was found there. The police detained 19 women engaged in prostitution. The detained women were taken to the Lakadganj police station for further action,'' the police official said.

