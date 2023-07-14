Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 14

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 06:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 06:01 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Investment platforms probed over cash profit margins - UK politicians to investigate sexism in the City

- COVID inquiry set to finally gain access to Johnson's old mobile phone - Sunak unveils 'final' offer on pay for public sector workers

- Stability AI co-founder claims he was duped into selling stake for $100 Overview

- Retail investment platforms are being probed by regulators over the profits generated on customers' cash, ahead of the introduction of a new consumer duty which will force firms to offer investors "fair value". - The House of Commons Treasury select committee has launched an inquiry into sexism in the City of London, five years after it said multiple barriers were holding back gender diversity in senior roles.

- The contents of Boris Johnson's old mobile phone are about to be handed over to the COVID-19 public inquiry, amid signs the mystery over the former premier's pin number has been resolved. - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accepted in full the recommendations of independent pay review bodies on Thursday and announced an increase in pay of between 5% and 7% for public sector worker.

- The co-founder of artificial intelligence company Stability AI is suing the company and its boss, claiming he was duped into selling his stake in the $1 billion start-up for just $100. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

