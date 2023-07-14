Left Menu

PM Modi participates in Bastille Day parade in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as part of French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.Prime Minister Modi is in France for a two-day official visit.The French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 14-07-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 14:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron (Image Credit: Twitter/@NarendraModi) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as part of French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

Prime Minister Modi is in France for a two-day official visit.

The French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations.

A 269-member Indian tri-services contingent is participating in the parade. Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also join the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

