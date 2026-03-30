Left Menu

French Court Dismisses Cardiff's Compensation Claim in Sala Tragedy

A French court has ruled against Cardiff in their claim for compensation following Emiliano Sala's death, stating Nantes is not at fault. The court ordered Cardiff to pay 300,000 euros to Nantes for moral damages. This follows previous unsuccessful legal efforts by Cardiff to claim damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nantes | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:22 IST
French Court Dismisses Cardiff's Compensation Claim in Sala Tragedy
  • Country:
  • France

The legal battle surrounding the tragic death of soccer player Emiliano Sala has taken another turn, with a French commercial court ruling against Welsh club Cardiff's compensation claims. Cardiff sought over 120 million euros from Nantes, Sala's former club, but the court dismissed their claims.

Sala, who died in a plane crash in January 2019, was signed by Cardiff from Nantes for a club-record fee. Despite multiple legal attempts in various courts, including FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Cardiff has consistently failed to secure a favorable ruling regarding their compensation claims.

The court further stated that Nantes did not bear responsibility for the flight mishap and that Cardiff did not suffer reputational damage. In contrast, it acknowledged that Nantes suffered moral damages and mandated Cardiff to compensate Nantes with 300,000 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Trump Threatens Iran's Energy Resources Amid Ongoing Conflict

Tensions Escalate: Trump Threatens Iran's Energy Resources Amid Ongoing Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar's Crucial China Visit Amid West Asia Tensions

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar's Crucial China Visit Amid West Asia Tensions

 Pakistan
3
NGT Challenges Delhi on Yamuna Floodplain Dairy Farms Compliance

NGT Challenges Delhi on Yamuna Floodplain Dairy Farms Compliance

 India
4
Advani sails into title round

Advani sails into title round

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026