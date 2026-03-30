French Court Dismisses Cardiff's Compensation Claim in Sala Tragedy

The legal battle surrounding the tragic death of soccer player Emiliano Sala has taken another turn, with a French commercial court ruling against Welsh club Cardiff's compensation claims. Cardiff sought over 120 million euros from Nantes, Sala's former club, but the court dismissed their claims.

Sala, who died in a plane crash in January 2019, was signed by Cardiff from Nantes for a club-record fee. Despite multiple legal attempts in various courts, including FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Cardiff has consistently failed to secure a favorable ruling regarding their compensation claims.

The court further stated that Nantes did not bear responsibility for the flight mishap and that Cardiff did not suffer reputational damage. In contrast, it acknowledged that Nantes suffered moral damages and mandated Cardiff to compensate Nantes with 300,000 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)