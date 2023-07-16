Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

South Korea landslides, floods kill more than 20, over 4,000 evacuated

Twenty-two people have died, 14 were missing and thousands evacuated in South Korea as of Saturday, according to ministry data, as a third day of torrential rains caused landslides and the overflow of a dam. As of 6 p.m. (0900 GMT), 4,763 people had been evacuated nationwide, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, as water overtopped the dam in North Chungcheong province on Saturday morning.

South Korea's Yoon pledges more military supplies, aid to Ukraine

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Saturday his country will provide a bigger batch of military supplies and humanitarian aid to Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The surprise trip came after Yoon attended a NATO alliance summit in Lithuania and visited Poland this week, where he expressed solidarity with Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

India's G20 sherpa says brokering peace between Ukraine, Russia beyond bloc's remit

Brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine is beyond the remit of the G20 and such efforts will be best undertaken by the United Nations and through bilateral negotiations, India's sherpa to the bloc said Saturday. "Our view is that G20 is an economic forum, not a forum to discuss security issues," India's sherpa Amitabh Kant told Reuters in an interview.

Russia demands immediate release of Orthodox cleric detained in Ukraine

Russia on Saturday demanded the immediate release of a senior Orthodox cleric detained in Kyiv on suspicion of inflaming religious hatred and justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A Kyiv court ordered pre-trial detention on Friday for Metropolitan Pavlo, a senior figure in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church who had been under house arrest since April.

Zelenskiy warns of Russian efforts to halt Kyiv's troops

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Ukrainians that Russia was throwing all its resources into a campaign to stop Kyiv's troops from pressing their counter offensive and a top general reported new progress on the southern front. But Ukrainian military analysts suggested that things were not easy for Ukrainian forces in their bid to advance southward.

She's 47, anorexic and wants help dying. Canada will soon allow it

Lisa Pauli wants to die. The 47-year-old has wrestled with the eating disorder anorexia for decades; she says she has had a warped relationship with her body since age 8.

Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of shelling civilians in Zaporizhzhia

Three civilians were wounded in Russian shelling of a village in Zaporizhzhia, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration said on Saturday, while Moscow-backed officials said that Kyiv's forces shelled a school there. Fighting has been taking place in Zaporizhzhia for months, a frontline region in southern Ukraine that Moscow moved to annex last year but does not occupy it in its entirety. The regional capital, the city of Zaporizhzhia, remains under Kyiv's control.

EU tries to push Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as Russia offers more talks

The European Union urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from "violence and harsh rhetoric" on Saturday at the latest round of talks in a tortuous peace process in which Russia is also pushing to retain a leading role. EU Council President Charles Michel hosted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for talks in Brussels aimed at drawing a line under more than three decades of hostilities.

China's top diplomat urges stable ties with India as military tensions simmer

China's top diplomat Wang Yi told the Indian foreign minister that bilateral ties need to be stabilised, as the two Asian neighbours searched for ways to ease simmering military tensions along their vast border. On the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, Wang told Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that mutual support between the two nations is needed instead of suspicion, according to a readout from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Israel's Netanyahu suffers dehydration after holiday in heatwave

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered hospital on Saturday with apparent dehydration after a coastal break during a heatwave, delaying the weekly cabinet meeting even though he declared himself well. Netanyahu's office said the 73-year-old was admitted to Sheba Hospital, close to his private residence, after experiencing dizziness, and would stay there overnight.

