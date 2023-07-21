U.S. couple accused of laundering crypto from Bitfinex hack reach plea deal
Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 20:32 IST
An American couple accused of laundering $4.5 billion in cryptocurrency stolen from the 2016 hacking of virtual currency exchange Bitfinex have entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Washington, court records showed on Friday.
Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan, both of Manhattan, were initially arrested in February 2022. They are set to appear for a plea hearing on Aug. 3 before U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington, court records showed.
