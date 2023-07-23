Left Menu

Assam DIG''s mobile phone snatched during morning walk

Updated: 23-07-2023 18:20 IST
In an embarrassment to the Assam Police, the mobile phone of Deputy Inspector General (Law & Order) Vivek Raj Singh was snatched on Sunday by motorcycle-borne miscreants from an area close to the headquarters of the force, officials said. The incident took place at Mazar Road in Ulubari when Singh was on a morning walk, they said.

Mazar Road is only a stone's throw from the police headquarters, where Singh sits along with other senior officials, including the DGP, in central Guwahati.

The official residences of several top IPS officers are located along the stretch of Mazar Road.

''The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Paltanbazar Police Station. We are looking into it,'' Guwahati Police Assistant Commissioner (Panbazar) Prithibi Rajkhowa told PTI.

He, however, refused to share details.

Several other senior officers refused to speak on the incident, while some accepted that it is ''an embarrassment'' to the force.

An officer of the Paltanbazar Police Station said they are investigating the matter and launched a manhunt to nab the mobile snatchers.

