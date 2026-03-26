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Harbhajan Singh Nurtures Next Generation of Off-Spinners at BCCI Excellence Camp

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh led a training camp for emerging off-spinners at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The sessions focused on technical and tactical skills, benefiting rising talents from across India. This initiative is part of BCCI's effort to groom future cricket stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:03 IST
Harbhajan Singh Nurtures Next Generation of Off-Spinners at BCCI Excellence Camp
Harbhajan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to shape the future of Indian cricket, Harbhajan Singh, a former Indian player, conducted a specialized training camp for emerging off-spinners at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The camp focused on providing participants with critical technical and tactical knowledge. Harbhajan, recognized as one of India's greatest spinners, shared his expertise with promising talents such as Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, and Saransh Jain.

This initiative, part of BCCI's strategy to involve former cricket stalwarts in training, aims to prepare young players for international cricket by offering them insights from seasoned professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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