Harbhajan Singh Nurtures Next Generation of Off-Spinners at BCCI Excellence Camp

In an effort to shape the future of Indian cricket, Harbhajan Singh, a former Indian player, conducted a specialized training camp for emerging off-spinners at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The camp focused on providing participants with critical technical and tactical knowledge. Harbhajan, recognized as one of India's greatest spinners, shared his expertise with promising talents such as Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, and Saransh Jain.

This initiative, part of BCCI's strategy to involve former cricket stalwarts in training, aims to prepare young players for international cricket by offering them insights from seasoned professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)