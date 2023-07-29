Blinken told ousted Niger president US will work to restore constitutional order
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ousted Niger President Mohamed Bazoum during a phone conversation that the U.S. would work to ensure full restoration of constitutional order following a military takeover there, the State Department said on Friday.
Blinken also spoke separately with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna about efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger, the department said.
