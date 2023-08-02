Blinken, African Union Commission chair discuss Niger, Sudan -US State Dept
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with African Union (AU) Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat on Tuesday and discussed the developments in Niger and Sudan, the State Department said.
"Secretary Blinken and Chairperson Faki reiterated the shared U.S.-AU priorities of seeing the immediate release of (Niger) President Mohamed Bazoum," the State Department said in a statement, adding they also stressed there was no military solution to the crisis in Sudan.
