British embassy in Niger to reduce staff numbers temporarily

The British embassy in Niger's capital Niamey will temporarily reduce the number of staff due to the security situation, Britain's foreign ministry said on Thursday, days after a military junta took over the African country. "There has been a military takeover in Niger, which has led to protests and unrest," the Foreign Office said.

"The group who organised the demonstration on 30 July (M62) have called for another on Thursday 3 August, Niger Independence Day. Protests can be violent and the situation could change quickly without warning."

