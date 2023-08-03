Maharashra: Two MSEDCL officials held for taking bribe from fellow employee

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two employees of state-run power distributor MSEDCL for allegedly accepting a bribe from a fellow staffer in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

Technician Vijay Umre and senior clerk Kishore Chorghe allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from another employee of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) over posting, the official said.

The aggrieved employee approached the ACB who laid a trap and caught the technician while accepting Rs 10,000, the negotiated amount, on behalf of the senior clerk on Wednesday, said inspector Nitin Thorat of ACB’s Thane unit.

The two accused were later arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

