A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after a video appeared on social media that showed many Pakistani people disappointed after the Burj Khalifa in Dubai didnt light up with the countrys flag, the worlds tallest building on Monday displayed the Pakistan flag on its Independence Day.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 14-08-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A day after a video appeared on social media that showed many Pakistani people disappointed after the Burj Khalifa in Dubai didn't light up with the country's flag, the world's tallest building on Monday displayed the Pakistan flag on its Independence Day.

''Wishing the people of Pakistan a day full of pride, unity and prosperity celebrating their nation's heritage and great achievements. We hope the future will hold more success and happiness for Pakistan, country and people. Happy Independence Day!'' the Burj Khalifa's official Instagram page said in a post along with a video.

A day earlier on Sunday night, many Pakistani people gathered near the iconic building hoping to see their national flag on the 829.8 metre-high structure. But even after a few minutes past midnight, nothing appeared on the building, leaving them disappointed.

In a video, one can hear voices of disgruntled Pakistanis lamenting the no-show. Numerous comments followed on the social media pages that had the video displayed.

Dubai has a large expat population from Pakistan and India. The world's tallest building in Dubai often displays national flag of friendly countries on their national day or independence day. Meanwhile, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extended his greetings on Pakistan's Independence Day. ''Congratulations to Pakistan on celebrating 77 years of independence,'' he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

