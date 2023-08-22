Left Menu

Even in jail, Sisodia concerned about people in his constituency: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Even while in jail, Manish Sisodia is concerned about the people of his constituency and sought the courts permission to use his MLA funds for its development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.The court here on Tuesday allowed an application moved by Sisodia to release money from his MLA funds for development works in his Patparganj constituency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:26 IST
Even in jail, Sisodia concerned about people in his constituency: Delhi CM Kejriwal
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Even while in jail, Manish Sisodia is concerned about the people of his constituency and sought the court's permission to use his MLA funds for its development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

The court here on Tuesday allowed an application moved by Sisodia to release money from his MLA funds for development works in his Patparganj constituency. The application was not opposed by the CBI.

''We are proud of Manish Sisodia. He worries about the people of his constituency even while being in jail. Today, he sought the court's permission on whether he can sanction development works in his constituency through his MLA funds. The court gave him permission. Proud of u Manish,'' Kejriwal said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sisodia is in jail in connection with the excise policy case. The CBI, which is investigating alleged irregularities in the execution of the now-scrapped excise policy of the Delhi government, told the court that it is in the process of filing a fresh supplementary charge sheet in the case. Sisodia, who was excise minister at the time, was arrested in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023