PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 16:00 IST
Deputy NSA Misri meets South Korean NSA, discusses defence cooperation, economic security
Deputy NSA Vikram Misri has met South Korea's National Security Advisor Cho Tae-young in Seoul and discussed defence cooperation, economic security, supply chain resilience and critical and emerging technologies.

Misri is on a visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) on August 22-23 for the 4th India-RoK Deputy NSA-level Strategic Dialogue. The third edition of the Strategic Dialogue was held in India in December 2021.

Misri met Kim Tae-hyo, First Deputy Director of National Security and they discussed enhancing cooperation in a wide range of bilateral areas including defence industry and technology, economic security and supply chain resilience, enhancing Korean investments in India, and science and technology issues, an official statement said.

They highlighted the importance of closer cooperation on critical and emerging technologies and agreed to step up engagements in these areas.

Views on regional and global security environment were also exchanged, the statement said.

During the visit, Deputy NSA Misri called on Foreign Minister Park Jin and National Security Adviser Cho, and met Minister Eom Dong-hwan of Defence Acquisition Programme Administration (DAPA), the statement said.

Misri on Tuesday called on South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Seoul as they agreed that critical and emerging technologies is an area where both countries can enhance collaborations.

The Deputy NSA also met South Korea's Minister of DAPA Eom Donghwan. Both reiterated defence cooperation as an important pillar of bilateral ties and highlighted the importance of enhancing defence technology, equipment and industry cooperation.

