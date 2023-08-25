Senior citizens of ST community to get Onam gift of Rs 1,000 in Kerala; CM launches distribution
Over 55,000 senior citizens belonging to the Scheduled Tribes community will get Rs 1,000 each as Onam gift, the Kerala government said on Friday.
As the harvest festival is just days away, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the distribution of the gift at his office by personally handing over the amount to three tribal people from two hamlets in nearby Vithura.
A total of 55,781 people belong to the age group of 60 years and above of the Scheduled Tribes community will be getting Rs 1,000 each as Onam gift, a CMO statement said.
Senior department officials also took part in the programme, it added.
