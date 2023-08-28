Ukrainian drone destroyed by air defences near Moscow - mayor
Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 07:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 07:15 IST
Air defences shot down a hostile drone near Moscow in the early hours of Monday, city mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on messaging app Telegram.
He said that according to preliminary information no casualties or damage on the ground have been reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
