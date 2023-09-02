Left Menu

US State Department OKs potential sale of military vehicles to Bulgaria -Pentagon

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Friday. Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2023 01:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 01:01 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Stryker military vehicles to Bulgaria for an estimated cost of $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The sale to NATO ally Bulgaria would consist of 183 of the Stryker family of vehicles, including infantry carriers, command vehicles and medical evacuation vehicles, the Pentagon said. The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Friday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded. The Pentagon said General Dynamics Corp was the prime contractor for the weapons.

