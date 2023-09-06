South Korea's Yoon says any attempt to cooperate militarily with North Korea must stop
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Wednesday any attempt to cooperate with North Korea militarily in a way that damages international peace must immediately halt, his office said.
Yoon made the comment at a summit meeting with Southeast Asia's ASEAN bloc countries in Jakarata, Indonesia, his office said.
