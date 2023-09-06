NATO allies stand in solidarity with Romania after incident near Ukraine border
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-09-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 22:55 IST
NATO allies on Wednesday expressed "strong solidarity" with Romania after the country briefed them about an incident in which parts of what could be a Russian drone fell on Romanian territory, the alliance said.
"We continue to monitor the situation closely, and we remain in close contact with our Ally Romania," NATO said in a statement.
