Ukrainian drones downed near Moscow, Rostov -RIA

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 07:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 07:44 IST
A Ukrainian drone was downed near Moscow and two over the southern Rostov region in the early hours of Thursday, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying.

According to another news agency, TASS, three buildings were damaged in the city of Rostov-on-Don and one person was injured when one of the drones crashed in the downtown area. The other drone in the Rostov region fell outside the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

