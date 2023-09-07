Bangladesh president calls for durable solution to Myanmar crisis

Bangladesh President Mohammad Shahabuddin called on Thursday for the international community to find a durable solution to the conflict in Myanmar, which has driven hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees to his country.

The president made the remarks while attending the East Asia Summit in Jakarta. He also said delays to repatriation of refugees and shortage of humanitarian support could put the entire region at risk.

