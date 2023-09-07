Left Menu

Bangladesh president calls for durable solution to Myanmar crisis

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 07-09-2023 09:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 09:45 IST
Bangladesh president calls for durable solution to Myanmar crisis
Mohammad Shahabuddin Image Credit: Wikipedia
Bangladesh President Mohammad Shahabuddin called on Thursday for the international community to find a durable solution to the conflict in Myanmar, which has driven hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees to his country.

The president made the remarks while attending the East Asia Summit in Jakarta. He also said delays to repatriation of refugees and shortage of humanitarian support could put the entire region at risk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

