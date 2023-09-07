Man arrested with banned tobacco products worth Rs 12 lakh in Palghar
A 24-year-old man was arrested in Palghar district allegedly with banned tobacco products worth Rs 12.17 lakh, a police official said on Thursday.
Idris Kachlia, a resident of Wada. was held by the Crime Branch on September 4 on a tip off that banned tobacco products were stocked in his godown, the official said.
He has been charged under Indian Penal Code provisions and Food and Drug Administration regulations, Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.
Wada police is probing the case further, he added.
