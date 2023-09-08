South Korea, Indonesia agree to cooperate on EV, battery eco systems
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 08-09-2023 08:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 08:36 IST
South Korean and Indonesian leaders agreed to cooperate in building an ecosystem for the electric vehicle and battery industries during an ASEAN summit on Friday, South Korea's presidential office said.
The two also agreed on concerns around North Korea's missile and nuclear programme and the need for a united response by the international community.
