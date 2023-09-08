Left Menu

Germany to extend trusteeship over Rosneft German assets - economy ministry

Last September, Berlin placed Rosneft's German assets, including its 54.17% stake in Berlin's Schwedt refinery, under trusteeship in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The government extended the trusteeship in March until Sept.

Germany on Friday extended its trusteeship over the local units of Russia's Rosneft for six additional months, the economy ministry said, as Berlin and Rosneft made no progress in negotiations over selling the Russian assets. Last September, Berlin placed Rosneft's German assets, including its 54.17% stake in Berlin's Schwedt refinery, under trusteeship in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The government extended the trusteeship in March until Sept. 10 after winning a lawsuit by Rosneft challenging the measure.

