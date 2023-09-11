Left Menu

All drains, parks and markets in Delhi will be thoroughly cleaned: Durgesh Pathak

AAPs MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Monday said that all drains, parks and markets in Delhi will be thoroughly cleaned with the civic body monitoring the entire process.Addressing a press conference here, Pathak said that cleaning Delhi ahead of G20 Summit was a challenge and that a detailed report on various wards is being prepared to understand which area needs more attention.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:47 IST
All drains, parks and markets in Delhi will be thoroughly cleaned: Durgesh Pathak
  • Country:
  • India

AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Monday said that all drains, parks and markets in Delhi will be thoroughly cleaned with the civic body monitoring the entire process.

Addressing a press conference here, Pathak said that cleaning Delhi ahead of G20 Summit was a challenge and that a detailed report on various wards is being prepared to understand which area needs more attention. "Cleanliness survey of 48 cities was done and Delhi was in the 47th place. So cleaning Delhi was a challenge," Pathak said.

The AAP leader said the MCD will follow a systematic approach to carry out the cleanliness drive.

"We will soon clean all drains and parks as well. Every alternate day parks will be cleaned. We will also focus on cleaning market areas," Pathak said. "We are doing a detailed study on the wards and preparing a report on which ward needs more attention," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023