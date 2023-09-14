DFS disposed off over 2 lakh public grievances in last 10 months as part of special campaign for Swachhata 2.0

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Ministry of Finance has disposed off more than 2 lakh cases in the last 10 months as part of a special campaign for Swachhata 2.0.

DFS and its organisations had carried out the special campaign on Swachhata 2.0 from October 2 to October 31, 2022, to minimise the pendency and to institutionalise Swachhata.

Having achieved more than 80 per cent of the target by October 31, 2022, the DFS continued to work in the intervening months from November 2022 to August 2023 while actively monitoring the progress on the campaign on a monthly basis, the finance ministry said in a statement.

During the period, 2,09,398 public grievances were disposed off, 523 site offices cleaned and 71,968 square feet space was freed, it said.

The department under the campaign earned a revenue of Rs 1.43 crore from scrap disposal, it said.

The government of India has announced special campaign 3.0 from October 2 till October 31, 2023 with focus on Swachhata and reducing pendency in government offices with a saturation approach, it said.

Taking the campaign forward, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday launched the dedicated web portal for Swachhata Special Campaign 3.0, for monitoring of the Swachhata campaign.

It will be preceded by the preparatory phase from September 15 to September 30, 2023, it said, adding, ministries/departments will identify the pendency in selected categories and finalize the campaign sites during the period.

The DFS has already sensitised all its officers and has communicated to all of its organisations to continue the activities and to launch Special Campaign 3.0 at their respective organisations, it said.

