Left Menu

Slovakia expels one Russian diplomat, but doesn't explain why

Slovakia said on Thursday it was expelling a diplomat from Russias embassy in the Slovak capital for violations of international conventions, but gave no details of the alleged wrongdoing.

PTI | Bratislava | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:59 IST
Slovakia expels one Russian diplomat, but doesn't explain why
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

Slovakia said on Thursday it was expelling a diplomat from Russia's embassy in the Slovak capital for violations of international conventions, but gave no details of the alleged wrongdoing. The diplomat, who was not identified, was given 48 hours to leave the country, the Foreign Ministry said. It said Slovak authorities had documented the diplomat's violations of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, but gave no further details.

The ministry also summoned Russia's ambassador to strongly urge him to make sure the activities of its diplomats were in line with the convention.

In March of last year, Slovakia expelled three Russian diplomats on allegations of possible spying and bribery following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. An additional 35 staff members had to leave Slovakia later that month.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname
4
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023