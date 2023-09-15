UK sanctions more Iranian officials to mark anniversary of Mahsa Amini death

Britain on Friday imposed sanctions on four Iranian officials to mark the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police.

The sanctions target senior decision makers enforcing Iran's mandatory hijab law and were coordinated with similar moves by the United States, Canada and Australia, Britain's foreign ministry said in a statement. Those sanctioned include Iran's minister for culture and Islamic guidance, his deputy, the mayor of Tehran and an Iranian police spokesman, it added.

"Today's sanctions on those responsible for Iran's oppressive laws send a clear message that the UK and our partners will continue to stand with Iranian women and call out the repression it is inflicting on its own people," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said. The Sept. 16 death last year of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd arrested for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic's mandatory dress code, sparked months of anti-government protests that spiralled into the biggest show of opposition to Iranian authorities in years.

Britain also sanctioned Arvan Cloud, an internet cloud service provider previously sanctioned by the U.S. and which it said was helping Iran's government to censor the internet. The sanctions impose a British travel ban on those named, block any of their British assets and prevent UK entities from doing business with them.

