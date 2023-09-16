Left Menu

Kerala vlogger booked for 'misbehaving' with Saudi woman

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-09-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 13:26 IST
Kerala vlogger booked for 'misbehaving' with Saudi woman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A case was registered against a vlogger for allegedly attempting to misbehave with a woman from Saudi Arabia, under the pretext of an interview, police said on Saturday.

The case was registered against Shakeer Suban alias Mallu Traveller on Friday, for the alleged incident that took place on September 13 at a hotel in the city, they said.

According to the complainant, the accused allegedly attempted to outrage the modesty of the foreign national.

However, in a video posted on YouTube today, he denied the charges levelled against him.

A case under section 354 (Outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Suban, who has over 2.71 million followers on YouTube.

Investigation is on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

